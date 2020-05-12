Warm Today; Very Warm Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN TAKING SHAPE: The deep upper trough over the eastern U.S. will start to lift out and be replaced by an upper ridge over the next several days, which means temperatures will begin to warm up. At the surface, a high pressure will set up east of Alabama and act like a blocking mechanism preventing rain and storms in the Plains from moving into Alabama, meaning most of the is week will be dry, with more sun than clouds on a daily basis. Late in the week, as humidity levels creep up, we will mention the chance for a few isolated showers across northern and western portions of the state, but again, much of Alabama remains dry this week. Afternoon temps will be warm each day as well, low 80s today, followed by upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; a very quiet pattern continues with summer-like temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a partly sunny sky. The best chance of rain will stay west and north of Alabama, although a few isolated showers could pop up over some counties of our state.

NEXT WEEK: The very warm, dry pattern will likely continue with an upper ridge over the region. Highs will remain well up in the 80s and some model data suggest the ridge intensifies which would mean hotter temps, in the mid 90s, but also it means little if any chance of really meaningful rain for a decent part of the week. No sign of any heavy rain or severe weather issues here over the next seven to ten days.

Social distancing saves lives…Keep doing it!

Ryan