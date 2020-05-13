Claire Weil: “MPS has made “huge gains” in the last 18 months when it comes to finances and becoming fully accredited”

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Board of Education has removed Montgomery Public Schools from state intervention during Thursday’s work session.

The resolution would have to be placed on a formal meeting agenda at a later date before final approval.

Alabama News Network reporter Andrew James spoke with Board President Clare Weil about the report. She says they are “hopeful” and feels MPS has made “huge gains” in the last 18 months when it comes to finances and becoming fully accredited.

May 14, 2020, State Board of Education Meeting Agenda

May 14, 2020, State Board of Education Work Session Agenda