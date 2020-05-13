COVID-19 Pandemic Piles New Pressures on Foster Children, Caretakers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Foster children have enormous challenges even in the best of times. The coronavirus pandemic has threatened to throw them into even greater turmoil. The social restrictions imposed to control the virus’s spread have isolated them from adult supervisors and friends and made it harder to move on to new lives – either with biological or adoptive families, or as newly independent adults. Advocates are working hard to keep them connected with support networks and ensure they have stable places to stay.

Federal officials and the American Bar Association, meanwhile, are urging that technology be used to process cases while courthouses remain closed.

