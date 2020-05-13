Heat Levels Rising…Early Tropical Mischief???

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF WEEK: Today through Friday, expect more sun than clouds on a daily basis, afternoon temps will be flirting with 90° each day, with upper 80s through Friday. Rain chances are not zero, but less than 10% each day as a rouge afternoon shower will be possible each day as humidity levels creep up, but again, much of Alabama remains dry this week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; a very quiet pattern continues with summer-like temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a partly sunny sky. The best chance of rain will stay west and north of Alabama, but a few isolated showers could pop up over anywhere in the state.

EARLY TROPICAL MISCHIEF?: Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for subtropical development this weekend northeast of the Bahamas.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent. If this system does develop, it would be the first storm of the year and receive the name Arthur. This would be no threat to Alabama as it would move out in the Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK: The very warm, dry pattern will likely continue with an upper ridge over the region. Highs will remain well up in the low 90s, but also it means little if any chance of really meaningful rain for a decent part of the week. No sign of any heavy rain or severe weather issues here over the next seven to ten days.

Stay cool and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan