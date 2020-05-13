Montgomery Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19

MFR Firefighter Test Positive for Coronavirus

by Jerome Jones

On Monday May 11, 2020, a Montgomery Fire/Rescue Firefighter tested positive for Coronavirus after being sent home on May 6, 2020 following a routine evening temperature check that indicated that the firefighter had an elevated temperature. Due to the positive confirm results, 11 firefighters that confirmed having prolonged close contact were removed from duty and instructed to isolate for a period of 14-days. Those firefighters were also tested out of an abundance of caution and those results are pending at this time.