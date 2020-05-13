Much Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



We’ve jumped right into a warm and dry weather pattern that shows signs of summer-like heat by the weekend. High pressure over the region is helping to keep us mainly sunny and dry. Of course a stray shower can’t be ruled out in this setup but most spots remain dry. Temps all around will be heading upward over the next several days. Morning lows only falling into the 60s and daytime highs reaching the lower 90s. It looks like this will be the trend through at least Monday of next week. A frontal boundary will pass through with a few more showers but nothing more than that. More dry air spills into the region and with abundant sunshine temps will continue to manage 90s for highs well into next week.