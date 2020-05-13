Selma Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma woman is behind bars — on more than a million dollars bond — after a drug bust Tuesday night in Dallas County.

Eighteen year old Aaliyah Hatcher is charged with drug trafficking — and drug excise tax.

Deputies found drugs — scales — and more than $400 dollars in cash — during a search of her car.

“They found over 8.2 lbs of marijuana. The way it was packaged, was what we call, edible marijuana. There’s THC actually infused to cereal. They tried to disguise it, as far as, maybe Cap’n Crunch or Apple Jacks,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

“If it wasn’t labeled or you didn’t know what you were looking for, you would think it was just a common snack. Maybe, like a Rice Crispy treat.”

Meanwhile, Hatcher is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $1,015,500 dollars bond.