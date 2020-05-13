Troy Police Department Honors Fallen Heroes

by Justin Walker

The Troy Police Department held its 42nd annual Police Memorial Day Ceremony Wednesday to honor its fallen brothers.

The names of five fallen Troy police officers are forever etched on a memorial outside the police station. The memorial pays tribute to those men for paying the ultimate sacrifice of sacrificing their lives while on duty.

“Whenever you lose someone in that community in law enforcement, it hurts everyone that’s associated,” Lieutenant Bryan Weed of the Troy Police Department said.

Law enforcement and city officials from around Pike County came to the Jimmy C. Lunsford Municipal Complex for the ceremony. It’s held every year during National Police Week.

“We want to honor not only to those officers who have made that ultimate sacrifice, but for those families, for we know how much they miss their loved ones,” Weed said.

The scene looked a little different this year. The ceremony was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We miss having them here. Luckily, with technology the way it is now, through some live stream and have it put out to the community, that they can still have the opportunity to see the ceremony which means a great deal to us,” Weed said.

The ceremony included a playing of “Taps” and the presentation of a wreath placed at the memorial marker.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves took the time to thank law enforcement for putting on their badges and serving the community.

“The thing I worry about more than anything else is losing one of you in the line of duty,” Reeves told the officers in attendance.

A wreath was also placed on the Fallen Officer Memorial at Troy’s Bicentennial Park.