WANTED: Montgomery Police Searching for Vehicle Theft, Fraud Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of two suspects wanted for a Criminal Investigation that occurred in Montgomery.

The two suspects are wanted for an Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Fraud Investigation that occurred between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, and Monday, April 20.

The Montgomery Police Department needs help with the identity and location of these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of these suspects, call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).