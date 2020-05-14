Suspect Identified in Troy Stabbing Death

by Samantha Williams

At 10:35 am on May 13, the Troy Police Department responded to a welfare concern in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they entered the residence and found the resident deceased inside her home.

The resident has been identified as 29-year-old Whitney Blair Sanders of Troy. Ms. Sanders’ body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for Autopsy. Preliminary results from the autopsy indicate that Sanders was stabbed multiple times.

Jeremy Jarrod James, 23, of Brundidge was taken into custody at approximately 12:45 am on May 14th in Brundidge by officers from the Troy Police Department and The Gulf States Regional Fugitive Task Force.

James has been charged with capital murder and placed in the Pike County Jail with no bond.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Coroner’s Office, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, The Brundidge Police Department, The Alabama Department of Forensic Science and The Gulf States Regional Fugitive Task Force.