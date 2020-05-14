Afternoon Showers Or Storms Possible Friday; 90°+ Heat This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm May afternoon across central and south Alabama, with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine filled the sky today, and showers/storms stayed well to our west across Mississippi this afternoon. Temperatures slowly cool this evening, starting off in the low 80s around 7PM, before cooling into the 70s through 9PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Expect another rapid warm-up on Friday. High temperatures should easily reach the mid and upper 80s again. There’s a better chance to see an isolated shower or storms by Friday afternoon. However, most of us remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Friday night lows fall into the mid 60s.

Temperatures turn up another notch over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday afternoon high temperatures likely reach the low 90s in many locations, including Montgomery. There’s a chance for isolated showers or storms Saturday afternoon, but it looks like a lower chance than Friday. Saturday and Sunday night’s lows only fall into the mid 60s.

Looks like the low-90° heat ends Monday, thanks to a cold front pushing into and through our area. There’s also a better chance for showers and storms Monday as the front moves through. Monday night lows could fall all the way into the upper 50s to low 60s after the front pushes through. Showers remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with the main area of low pressure still circulating across the southeast. However, temperatures remain cooler with highs only in the low to mid 80s. In fact, models are trending towards highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 50s. We’ll air on the side of caution for now, since we are getting into the time of year where fronts have a tough time making it through our area.

Temperatures begin an upward trend by late next week, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° by next Friday.