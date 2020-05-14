Fire Danger Advisory Issued for Some Local Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for 15 counties in Alabama. The advisory includes Conecuh, Covington and Marengo counties in the Alabama News Network viewing area.

The complete list of counties includes:

Baldwin, Choctaw, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe and Washington.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures and gusty winds are creating dangerous wildfire behavior.

Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Alabama Forestry Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve. As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit.

In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only.

To learn more about the AFC, visit www.forestry.alabama.gov.

— Information from the Alabama Forestry Commission