Heat Levels on the Rise

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: We are seeing a mostly sunny sky today and that is what we can expect tomorrow as well. Most locations will remain dry, with only a handful of isolated afternoon showers/storms a possibility across the state as well. Afternoon temps today will flirt with 90° both days across South/Central Alabama as summer-like weather is here for the foreseeable future.

TROPICAL MISCHIEF: The National Hurricane Center has issued a Special Tropical Weather Outlook to discuss the potential for subtropical development this weekend northeast of the Bahamas. A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop in a couple of days near or just north of the Bahamas.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend. The system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic through early next week. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent. If this system does develop, it would be the first storm of the year and receive the name Arthur. This poses no threat to Alabama as it would move out in the Atlantic away from the U.S.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; a very quiet pattern continues with summer-like temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest we have seen so far this year with lower 90s expected both days…Sunday looks to be the hottest day and we are forecasting a high of 93­°, which would tie the record of 93° from 1995. Rain chances are not zero, but the best chance of rain will stay west and north of Alabama, but a few isolated showers could pop up over anywhere in the state.

NEXT WEEK: Some encouraging news, the ridge in place looks to break down a bit, and could allow for a weak front to move into the state to start the week, bringing slightly better rain chances, still nothing too beneficial nor widespread, but better. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.

Stay cool and remember facts save lives…

Ryan