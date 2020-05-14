Jury Trials Halted Until Mid-September

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the suspension of jury trials through the summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an administrative order, justices said in-person court proceedings can resume beginning May 15 at the discretion of presiding local judges. However, jury trials shall remain suspended until Sept. 14.

The court had earlier suspended in-person court proceedings, although hearings were happening by telephone and videoconference.

