Montgomery Public Schools Making Changes to Graduation Ceremonies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced it is making changes to upcoming high school graduation ceremonies.

According to Jade Jones, Senior Communications Officer with MPS, the events have been moved from Cramton Bowl to each of the high schools, with social distancing rules in place.

There will be specific guidelines for students and their small number of invited guests, Jones said in a statement.

Students will wear their caps and gowns and will be recorded on video receiving their diplomas at the school. Once they receive their diplomas, they will exit the building and leave the premises.

Speeches by the valedictorians, salutatorians and principals will be pre-recorded and included in videos that will be made available later.

Principals at each school will provide details to their senior classes.