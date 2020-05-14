MPD Charges Suspect in April Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect of the April shooting that led to the death of Ricklson Debrum, 26, of Montgomery.

MPD says Salathia Wilson, 29, of Montgomery was taken into custody on May 14, where he was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility and charged with murder.

On the night of April 1, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of Polk and Cherry Street, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located Debrum and a second adult male. Debrum had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After investigating the shooting, MPD has indicated that it stemmed from an argument that escalated. Further investigation identified Wilson as the suspect.