Poarch Band of Creek Indians Makes Donation for COVID-19 Response

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has made a generous donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). ADPH says the donation is to enhance the department’s COVID-19 response capabilities.

“Each county in the state will benefit from the donation,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “Much-needed testing equipment and supplies will be purchased for county health departments. We are especially grateful because the tribe’s partnership and support of public health will enhance our capabilities to reach rural, underserved areas of the state.”