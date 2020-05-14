Publix Extending Store Hours, Ending Reserved Shopping

by Alabama News Network Staff

Publix Super Markets has announced that starting Saturday, its stores will now be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Store pharmacies will return to regular operating hours.

Publix says with its newly expanded hours, it will suspend reserved shopping hours. The company says it understands some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded.

For those people, Publix says it encourages them to shop during the first hour of the day.

— Information from Publix Super Markets, Inc.