Second Subject Arrested in the Troy Murder of Xezabeya Grandberry
UPDATE: A second subject, Edward Paul Wallenmair, has been arrested for the murder of Xezabeya Grandberry.
The Troy Police Department is conducting a death investigation that happened in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South on May 1st.
Officers responded to a report of a man down just after 7:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Grandberry’s body lying in the grass South of the Conecuh River Bridge.
Anyone with information about this case, contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.