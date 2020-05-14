Second Subject Arrested in the Troy Murder of Xezabeya Grandberry

by Samantha Williams

UPDATE: A second subject, Edward Paul Wallenmair, has been arrested for the murder of Xezabeya Grandberry.

The Troy Police Department is conducting a death investigation that happened in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South on May 1st.

Officers responded to a report of a man down just after 7:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Grandberry’s body lying in the grass South of the Conecuh River Bridge.

Anyone with information about this case, contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.