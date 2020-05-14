Secretary of State John Merrill Talks July Runoff Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Runoff elections in Alabama are July 14th, but with the Coronavirus Pandemic raging, many are concerned with going out to the polls.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says that all of Alabama’s polling places will be open on that day for voters who choose to go out and physically vote.

For those that cite coronavirus concerns as a reason for not physically voting, absentee voting is an alternative. “If they would rather go and vote absentee, we want to make it easy for them to be able to do so,” says Merrill.

Voters can download an absentee ballot application here.

An absentee ballot can also be obtained by contacting your local circuit clerk.

For voters concerned with Coronavirus that would like to opt to absentee vote as precaution, Merrill encourages people to check the box on the application that says “I am ill or informed and will be unable to appear at my polling place on Election Day.

Merrill says that box would be appropriate to check regardless of your situation.

Runoff elections have historically had low voter turnout, but the Secretary of State says there’s a strong possibility this year will change that trend.

“The reason is because we have a U.S. Senate runoff in the Republican Primary, we have two Congressional seats, and a Statewide Judgeship.

With those races as well as some local races, we’re going to have more turnout,” said Merrill.

Secretary Merrill says his office has seen an increase in absentee ballot request in larger counties, but the request have been about average in the smaller and rural counties. He does expect the amount of request to increase as the election date approaches.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is July 9th, and ballots must be returned or postmarked by July 13th to counted.

As far as the November Presidential elections are concerned, Merrill says right now we don’t know where we will be with the pandemic at that time, but if provisions are needed they will address them as the date nears.