The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is Offering a $10,000 Reward for Information About Burglary Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating the burglary of a Dadeville, Alabama Post Office.

U.S. postal inspectors say the Dadeville Alabama Post Office was burglarized between 6:30 p.m. on May 11 and 4:05 a.m. on May 12.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered by the United States Postal Inspection Service for any information that will lead to the arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) who committed the burglary which is a violation of 18 United States Code, Section 2115.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour hotline at 215-STOP.