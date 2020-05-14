Trojan Mascot, T-Roy, set to make visits throughout Troy and Dothan

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – T-Roy will be on the move this weekend as he hits the streets of Dothan and Troy to visit Trojan Nation while maintaining social distancing. Troy’s beloved mascot will be in the back of a Jeep provided by Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Troy and making rounds through neighborhoods and to some businesses Saturday and Sunday. T-Roy’s Parade starts Saturday morning in Dothan with stops at Dick’s Sporting Goods from 10:30 to 11 a.m. before a trip to Eagle Eye Outfitters from 11:15 until 11:45 p.m. T-Roy will then turn his attention to neighborhoods across the Dothan area after lunch.

On Sunday, T-Roy will hit the streets of Troy with stops in eight different neighborhoods beginning on College Street at 1 p.m. and ending in Oak Park at 4:30 p.m. T-Roy would love to see Troy fans of all ages in their driveways or on the sidewalk as he makes his way through the various neighborhoods in Dothan and Troy. Signs, photos and lots of noise for T-Roy are encouraged and can be shared via social media by tagging @TroyAthletics.

Complete Parade Schedule

Saturday, May 16 – DOTHAN

Dick’s Sporting Goods 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Eagle Eye Outfitters 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Solomon Park 1 – 1:20 p.m.

Westgate Park 1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

Chapelwood 2 – 2:20 p.m.

The Highlands 2:30 – 2:50 p.m.

Brentwood 3 – 3:20 p.m.

Westbrook 3:30 – 3:50 p.m.

The Woodlands 4 – 4:20 p.m.

Sunday, May 17– TROY

College Street 1 – 1:20 p.m.

Crow Hill 1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

Ridgewood 2 – 2:30 p.m.

2nd Avenue 2:35 – 2:50 p.m.

Troy Country Club 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Prospect Ridge 3:35 – 4 p.m.

Wild Ridge 4:05 – 4:30 p.m.

Oak Park 4:35-5 p.m.