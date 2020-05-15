908th Airlift Wing Honors First Responders
The thunderous sound of two C-130’s Could be heard for miles as pilots flew low above 10 cities across the state of Alabama. The flight was intended to boost morale for those on the front lines of the covid 19 fight. The two planes flew over:
Montgomery
Tuscaloosa
Muscle Shoals
Florence
Decatur
Huntsville
Birmingham
Auburn
Troy
Selma
Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Hemphill is a flight surgeon with the 908th Airlift Wing. He was one of the members of the flight crew. Lieutenant Colonel Hemphill is also an ER doctor at Baptist hospital in Prattville Alabama, so for him this flight was extra special.