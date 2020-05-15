908th Airlift Wing Honors First Responders

by Chris Searcy

The thunderous sound of two C-130’s Could be heard for miles as pilots flew low above 10 cities across the state of Alabama. The flight was intended to boost morale for those on the front lines of the covid 19 fight. The two planes flew over:

Montgomery

Tuscaloosa

Muscle Shoals

Florence

Decatur

Huntsville

Birmingham

Auburn

Troy

Selma

Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Hemphill is a flight surgeon with the 908th Airlift Wing. He was one of the members of the flight crew. Lieutenant Colonel Hemphill is also an ER doctor at Baptist hospital in Prattville Alabama, so for him this flight was extra special.