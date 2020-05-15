Even Warmer This Weekend, But Cooler Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm day across central and south Alabama, with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 80s. It was almost summer-like, with a bit more humidity in the air and also isolated showers and storms in west Alabama. The showers and storms quickly wind down this evening, with temperatures slowly cooling into the mid 70s by 9PM. Overnight lows range between the low and mid 60s, with a partly cloudy sky tonight.

Temperatures turn up another notch Saturday and Sunday, with widespread upper 80s to low 90s for highs each day. Showers and storms could develop each afternoon, but they will be hit-or-miss in nature. Sunday’s chance for showers and storms looks a bit better, particularly towards the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Saturday and Sunday night’s low temperatures only fall into the mid/upper 60s.

Showers and storms look a bit more widespread Monday as the cold front moves through Alabama. The front likely brings a significant cooldown, with highs in the lower 80s (though models hint at upper 70s!) with lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday. The front is well to our southeast by Tuesday, with a return to mainly dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remain on the cooler side Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

High pressure builds in across the deep south towards the end of next week, signaling a warming trend. While winds won’t turn to the south and open up a return of gulf moisture and humidity, dry, sinking air results in highs trend towards 90° next Friday and Saturday. It looks like a setup for a dry heat though, with abundant sunshine late next week into the weekend.