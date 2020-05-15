Gov. Kay Ivey, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Speak Out about the Need for Montgomery Residents to Continue COVID-19 Precautions

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris want to remind people across Alabama, and in Montgomery especially, that they need to continue to protect themselves against COVID-19. Some reports say that Montgomery could become a national hot spot for cases.

“Let me be abundantly clear: the threat of COVID-19 remains. Montgomery, Alabama has been identified as a spot to watch as COVID-19 cases rise, and the virus continues to be present across the state. This health crisis is not behind us,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

“I urge Alabamians to stay smart and vigilant as we continue practicing social distancing guidelines to combat this virus. Let us do our part and practice personal responsibility. Alabamians have made sacrifices over the last couple of months, and each of us must continue doing all we can to stay safe and protect our own health, as well as our neighbors’ health. We are in this together, Alabama,” she said.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health wants to remind those in Montgomery County of the importance of social distancing practices, as well as good sanitation practices and hygiene. It takes two or three weeks to know the effects of loosening public gathering restrictions, so we especially need our senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions to avoid gatherings, minimize trips out of the house, and stay away from others who are sick,” Dr. Harris said.

“We have seen Montgomery, Alabama identified as a potential hot spot to watch, and we will continue urging residents to stay smart and vigilant, as the governor has reminded us all to do. One reason for the higher numbers is that testing has been increasing in Montgomery and surrounding counties, but we still must must take this virus seriously and practice social distancing,” he said.