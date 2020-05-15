Governor’s Study Group on Gambling Policy 3rd Meeting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday morning the Governor’s Study Group on Gambling Policy held their third meeting, via zoom teleconference.

The group heard from experts on gaming including the chairman of the wildly popular powerball game.

Projections suggest that Alabama could see $1 Billion in gross revenue, and $250 Million in gross revenue.

Chairman of the study group Todd Strange says the group is still in the “fact finding” stage.

“Today the focus really was learning about the various venues, what this and that means, and what a compact may look like,” said Strange.

The group has until December 30 to present recommendations to the Governor, but Strange says their work may be completed before then.

Before expanded gaming or an Alabama lottery becomes a reality it would have to pass through the Legislator and Governor, and be voted on as a constitutional amendment.