Hot and Mainly Dry Through Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT & MAINLY DRY: An intensifying ridge in the upper-levels and a surface high to the east of the state means it looks and feels a lot like summer across Alabama. We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds today and most locations will remain dry, with only a handful of isolated afternoon showers and storms dotting the Alabama landscape during the peak heating of the day. Afternoon temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected today.

WATCHING & WAITING ON ARTHUR: A trough of low pressure located over the Straits of Florida continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of extreme south Florida, and the northwestern Bahamas. Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday.An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system today, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

FIRE DANGER ADVISORY: Effective immediately, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for 15 counties in south Alabama including Baldwin, Choctaw, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington.

Dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds are creating dangerous wildfire behavior. Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve. As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit. In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Little change as the summer-like pattern will persist, bringing us our hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s under a partly sunny sky. Some locations across South and Southeast Alabama will likely be seeing highs in the mid-90s this weekend. The best chance of rain will stay west and north of Alabama, but a few isolated showers could pop up over anywhere in the state.

NEXT WEEK: Some encouraging news, the ridge in place looks to break down a bit by Monday, and should allow for a weak front to move into the state to start the week, bringing better rain chances, still nothing too heavy or widespread. Highs will fall back into the 80s early in the week, however, heat levels rise late in the week, and highs back in the upper 80s and likely low 90s are expected by Memorial Day weekend.

Have an amazing Friday!!!

Ryan