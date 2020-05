Man Charged With Burglarizing Millbrook Library

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook Police say the city’s library was burglarized Friday.

While responding to the burglary alarm at the library, police say they found 34-year-old Christopher Moody outside of the library with an injury.

According to Police Chief PK Johnson, Moody damaged electronics, the library’s exterior windows and glass doors.

Moody is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

He is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.