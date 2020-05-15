SLE Rodeo and Livestock Week Canceled for 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Leaders of the Southeastern Livestock Exposition have announced the cancellation of the 63rd Annual SLE Rodeo and Livestock Week.

The event was originally planned for March at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery but was postponed due to the closure of city facilities, including the coliseum, because of coronavirus. It had been hoped the rodeo could be scheduled for later in the year.

The SLE Rodeo is one of the biggest events of the year in Montgomery.

“The rodeo has taken place in Montgomery for 62 consecutive years,” SLE President Jimmy Holliman stated following the announcement, “but the health and well-being of rodeo participants, contractors and fans is our top priority. We are confident that the 2021 rodeo will be back with a punch for all to enjoy.”

Rodeo patrons seeking refunds are encouraged to contact the agency through which tickets were purchased. If purchased through the Garrett Coliseum Box Office, contact (334) 356-6866 to request a full refund.

Tickets purchased with a credit card through the SLE Rodeo Headquarters will be refunded automatically.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, rodeo patrons will receive an automatic refund of the ticket order amount to the method of payment used for purchase within 30 days.

Information on the 2021 SLE Rodeo and Livestock Week will be made available in coming months. Please monitor announcements and updates at www.SLERodeo.com or on the SLE Rodeo Facebook page.