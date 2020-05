Son of State Auditor Jim Ziegler dies

by Darryl Hood

Courtesy: Facebook

According to a post State Auditor Jim Zeigler’s Facebook page, his 26-year-old son, Win Zeigler has died.

The post says Win Zeigler “stopped breathing and died in his bed” and that “due to his age, an autopsy will be performed.”

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.