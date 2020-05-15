Struggling Gyms

Local Gyms Struggling To Make Ends Meet

by Chris Searcy

Gyms across the US have been heavily impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. Some have remained closed. But those who haven’t have had to find unique ways to stay afloat.

“I switched everything from walking in the doors to online workouts.” – Casie Scott (NShape owner)

However with restrictions lifting Casie Scott has allowed gym goers to return for workouts in the parking lot.

“I started out slowly in the parking lot for our five to six a.m. Monday Wednesday Friday class just to kind of transition myself and everyone else six feet apart stay safe.” – Casie Scott

NShape owner Casie Scott is thankful that her business is still standing and is looking forward to the end of the pandemic in hopes to regain some sense of normalcy