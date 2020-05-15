Troy Football adds Four-Game Series with Army to the Schedule
TROY, Ala. – Troy continued to fill out its future football schedules with the addition of a four-game series against Army West Point, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Friday. Troy will host the Black Knights in 2022 and 2031, while the Trojans will travel to West Point in 2023 and 2030.
“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” Jones said. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”
Troy and Army have never met on the football field and the series will be the second all-time for the Trojans against a service academy – Troy played a home-and-home series against Navy in 2011 and 2012 with each winning on its own home field. Troy has a connection to the United States Army on its football staff with strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt who served a decorated career as a Special Forces Sergeant in the Army. He was a Senior Special Forces Communication Sergeant in the 10th Special Forces Group and was a member of the U.S. Army from August 2003 to January 2009 where he was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) V and VI. Whitt joined the Trojan staff following one season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Army in 2019.
Troy University has a longstanding relationship with the United States Army. Beginning in the 1950s at Camp Rucker, known as Fort Rucker today, the roots of Troy University’s service to the armed forces were planted with the United States Army. Today, in addition to hosting an Army ROTC program on the Troy campus, Troy is a proud partner with the Army in several initiatives including GoArmyEd; the Concurrent Admissions Program (ConAP) for Army Enlistees; the Enlisted Education Program (EEP)of the College of the American Soldier, the Green to Gold initiative; and the ConAP program for new recruits. Troy currently operates advising and / or teaching centers on or near 10 Army installations in six U.S. states and one in Korea.
Future Troy Football Schedules
2021
Southern
Liberty
at South Carolina
at Southern Miss
2022
Army
at Ole Miss
at Western Kentucky
2023
Western Kentucky
at Army
at Kansas State
2024
Florida A&M
Southern Miss
at Memphis
2025
Memphis
at Clemson
2026
at Mississippi State
2027
Mississippi State
2028
Southern Miss
at UAB
2029
at Southern Miss
UAB
2030
at Army
2031
Army