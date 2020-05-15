Troy Football adds Four-Game Series with Army to the Schedule

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Troy continued to fill out its future football schedules with the addition of a four-game series against Army West Point, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Friday. Troy will host the Black Knights in 2022 and 2031, while the Trojans will travel to West Point in 2023 and 2030.

“This is a dynamic series not only for our football program but for our entire community,” Jones said. “Troy University is deeply connected to the military and it will be an honor for us to host Army twice in The Vet while it will be a pair of unforgettable trips to West Point for our student-athletes, staff and fans. This is a series that will command national attention with two strong football programs meeting four times over a 10-year period of time.”

Troy and Army have never met on the football field and the series will be the second all-time for the Trojans against a service academy – Troy played a home-and-home series against Navy in 2011 and 2012 with each winning on its own home field. Troy has a connection to the United States Army on its football staff with strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt who served a decorated career as a Special Forces Sergeant in the Army. He was a Senior Special Forces Communication Sergeant in the 10th Special Forces Group and was a member of the U.S. Army from August 2003 to January 2009 where he was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) V and VI. Whitt joined the Trojan staff following one season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Army in 2019.

Troy University has a longstanding relationship with the United States Army. Beginning in the 1950s at Camp Rucker, known as Fort Rucker today, the roots of Troy University’s service to the armed forces were planted with the United States Army. Today, in addition to hosting an Army ROTC program on the Troy campus, Troy is a proud partner with the Army in several initiatives including GoArmyEd; the Concurrent Admissions Program (ConAP) for Army Enlistees; the Enlisted Education Program (EEP)of the College of the American Soldier, the Green to Gold initiative; and the ConAP program for new recruits. Troy currently operates advising and / or teaching centers on or near 10 Army installations in six U.S. states and one in Korea.

Future Troy Football Schedules

2021

Southern

Liberty

at South Carolina

at Southern Miss

2022

Army

at Ole Miss

at Western Kentucky

2023

Western Kentucky

at Army

at Kansas State

2024

Florida A&M

Southern Miss

at Memphis

2025

Memphis

at Clemson

2026

at Mississippi State

2027

Mississippi State

2028

Southern Miss

at UAB

2029

at Southern Miss

UAB

2030

at Army

2031

Army