Two Men Accused of Leading Millbrook Police on Chase

by Darryl Hood

Two men from Birmingham are accused of leading Millbrook Police on high speed chase early Friday morning.

22-year-old Robert Wilson and 21-year-old Ted Wallace are accused of trying to evade officers after refusing to stop for a traffic violations. Authorities say it began in the 1100 block of Highway 14.

Wilson is charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement. Wallace is also charged with attempting to elude law enforcement.

Both men are being held in the Elmore County Jail. Their bonds are pending.