Alabama Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 300

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)- Alabama’s Coronavirus death toll neared 500 on Saturday. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that there have been more than 11,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and at least 485 deaths which is 12 more than reported Friday.

Mobile, Jefferson, and Montgomery counties all accounted for 41% of all case growth in the last day. Mobile added 45 cases, Jefferson added 37, and Montgomery added 35.