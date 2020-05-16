Alabama Coronavirus Cases Rise by Nearly 300
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)- Alabama’s Coronavirus death toll neared 500 on Saturday. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that there have been more than 11,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and at least 485 deaths which is 12 more than reported Friday.
Mobile, Jefferson, and Montgomery counties all accounted for 41% of all case growth in the last day. Mobile added 45 cases, Jefferson added 37, and Montgomery added 35.
Meanwhile, in Auburn, city officials are working on a phased plan to reopen all city facilities by June 1. Details on the reopening will be announced in the coming days, city spokesman David Dorton said. All city meetings have been conducted remotely and Tuesday’s City Council meeting likely will be held in the same manner, officials said. The city is hoping the council can meet in person on June 2.
The move comes a few days after Opelika city officials announced they will open all city buildings Monday, under new guidelines to limit exposure to the coronavirus.
