Civil Rights Icon, Robert Graetz Celebrated With a Parade in Honor of His 92 Birthday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery, Al (ANN)- Today was a special day for civil rights icon and retired Lutheran pastor Robert Graetz who turned 92- years old today. To help celebrate, members of the Messiah Lutheran Church came together and prepared a drive-by parade in Graetz’s honor. He was also presented with flowers and balloons all in a way to say “happy birthday.”

Steven Renner, Pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church looks to Graetz as a hero, “anyone who can survive three bombings, tire slashings, and you name it, is a hero in my book” said Renner.

Graetz was a white minister at an African American church, he was also involved in the Montgomery Bus Boycott as well as a comrade to Martin Luther King Jr. Graetz has battled serious illnesses within the last five years, but is still able to get out of his home. His wife Jeannie, who is 90, stood by his side as supporters waved and said hello.