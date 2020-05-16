Heat-Busting Showers And Storms A Bit More Likely Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a sizzling May day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s in most locations. Isolated showers developed in southwest Alabama, but these were confined to the highway 43 corridor. A few showers could linger across our western counties this evening, but they’ll eventually fizzle away. Elsewhere, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures slowly cooling into the 70s. Overnight lows settle into the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms look more widespread across our area Sunday, especially during the afternoon. That should prevent most spots from hitting the 90° mark, but it’s still going to be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for showers and storms continues Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and storms look fairly likely Monday as the cold front pushes through our area. Afternoon high temperatures only reach the low 80s due to clouds, rain, and eventually cooler air behind the front. The front clears our area Monday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday look cooler and mainly dry. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some degree of cloudiness may persists each day due to the upper-level system from Monday’s front still swirling over the southeast. However, expect some sunshine each day.

Temperatures could remain on the cooler side Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures trend up late next week, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s Friday, and low to possibly mid 90s next weekend. After Monday’s front, the weather pattern looks relatively dry all the way into the start of memorial day weekend.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression One formed north of the Bahamas and east of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon. The NHC forecasts it to become tropical storm Arthur, but it won’t impact central and south Alabama. It could impact the Carolina coastline Monday before curving northeast into the west Atlantic.

However, this is an early tropical system, with the Atlantic hurricane season not officially beginning until June 1st.