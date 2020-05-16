Sessions Defends Recusal in Letter to Alabama Voters

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is seeking to reclaim his seat after serving as President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

In an open letter to Alabama voters, Sessions explains his recusal from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He has gone on the offensive about the recusal, which drew Trump’s ire and has been a lingering obstacle as Sessions seeks the U.S. Senate seat he held for two decades.

Sessions said he was required by law to recuse himself because he was a potential subject and witness since he had participated in Trump’s 2016 campaign. Sessions faces former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the July 14 Republican primary runoff. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

