Two Local Graduating Seniors Honored With Drive-By Car Parade

by Justin Walker

Many high school seniors are facing a sad reality. They’re missing out on those special moments after the coronavirus cancelled graduation ceremonies and other activities.

But some community members have come together to honor two local graduating seniors for their accomplishments.

A parade full of cars helped put smiles on the faces of Montgomery Catholic Prep’s Lorissa Algarin and Johnmisha Tellis of Brewbaker Tech. The seniors live in the Deerfield Neighborhood of Montgomery.

“I mean, I loved it! It was overwhelming but in the best way,” Algarin said.

“I wanted to cry, but I was like I can’t cry. I’ve gotta be strong, I’ve been strong from the start,” Tellis said.

Neither teen could believe her eyes when the parade full of families, friends, and school officials rolled down the streets in front of their homes.

“It was really awesome to actually have like the recognition for everything that I’ve- all the effort I’ve put through in my education,” Algarin said.

The car parade was extremely special for Tellis. Late last year, she was involved in a near fatal car accident. The accident resulted in severe injuries.

She’s now on the road to recovery. Johnmisha’s parents kept the parade a surprise.

“Seven months ago, I could have burried Johmisha, but God seen something different. And the difference was he had a journey for my child,” Johnmisha’s mother Angela Tellis said.

The seniors say they they’re thankful for the generosity of so many people giving them a special day..

It’s a memory both will remember through their next stages of life.

Tellis also received a Magic Moments shopping spree surprise. She says she has plans to become an OBGYN.

Algarin plans to attend Auburn in the fall and major in marketing and pubic relations..