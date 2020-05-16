Update on the Primary Elections that are Set to Take Place July 14

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Al, (ANN)- With Alabama’s Primary Elections being less than two months away, Alabama News Network has been keeping a watchful eye on the 2nd congressional district seat and the Alabama GOP Senate runoff.

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tubberville and former attorney general Jeff Sessions are vying for the GOP Senate seat. The winner will face U.S. Senator Doug Jones in November’s general election.

Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore who were the top finishers for the second congressional district race after March’s primary. They are competing for Martha Roby’s seat.

Alabama News Network’s political analyst Steve flowers says the candidates are slowly restarting their campaigns following the updated health order, “the time off has had people less interested in politics.” Says Flowers, “They probably won’t get interested in it until closer to the election. It’s still going to be, in my opinion, a low turnout. And you’re highest level of voters are sixty-five to seventy-five. Coincidentally, you’re telling those people to stay home for 3 and a half months.”

The primary election runoff is set for July 14.