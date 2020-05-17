53 Year-old Tallassee Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Saturday Evening

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Saturday evening single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of Tallassee man, Robert Ralph Pace, 53. Pace was killed when the 1998 Dodge Dakota he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Senior Trooper, Micheal Carswell says Pace was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Macon Road 36 near Macon Road 48, approximately 3 miles east of Tuskegee. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.