Double-Lung Transplant Recipient Receives “Welcome Home” Parade

by Justin Walker

In 2007, Janet Mann was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.

It’s a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged or scarred. While there are treatment options, there is no cure.

Mann endured months of testing, travel, and physical therapy.

After searching for a donor, she received new lungs earlier this year.

Mann returned home on Saturday. To welcome her back, Mann’s family and friends performed a car parade in front of her home Sunday.

It was a “welcome home” present that brought tears to her eyes.

“Shocked to say the least. I was not expecting something like that. And it really touched my heart to see a parade, especially in my honor,” Mann told Alabama News Network.

Mann says her next step is to continue physical therapy and exercise at home to help keep her new lungs