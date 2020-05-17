Fire danger issued for 15 southern Alabama counties

by Savanna Sabb

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Fifteen counties in south Alabama are under a fire danger advisory.

The Alabama Forestry Commission issued the advisory earlier this week covering 15 counties including Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston in the state’s Wiregrass region, which encompasses parts of southeastern Alabama, southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

The advisory also covers Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington counties.

“Dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds, are creating dangerous wildfire behavior,” the commission said in a news release Thursday. “Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.”

