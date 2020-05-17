MPD Conducting Death Investigation Following Sunday Morning Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of an adult male.

Montgomery Police’s Lt. Jarrett Williams says on Sunday, May 17, at about 6:45 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1300 block of Woodmere Drive after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they came upon an adult male who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on-scene.

The initial investigation has determined that the shooting was a result of a domestic

altercation. There have been no charges in this case and it will be presented to a

Montgomery County Grand Jury for consideration. MPD’s investigation is continuing

and there is no further information available for release at this time.