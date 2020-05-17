Showers And Storms Likely Monday; A Bit Cooler Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Central and south Alabama finally experienced a case of the warm and muggies this morning. While temperatures rose quickly through midday, a greater coverage of showers and storms really tempered temperatures this afternoon. Still, many locations warmed into the mid and upper 80s, and our area experienced a summertime-type humidity. Showers and storms remain possible this evening and overnight, though should be relatively isolated in coverage. Expect a warm and muggy evening otherwise, with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of humidity between 7 and 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms appear likely throughout Monday as a cold front pushes through central and south Alabama. Severe storms are not expected at this time, but a few stronger storms capable of gusty winds and small hail aren’t out of the question. Showers and storms taper off west to east Monday evening as a cold front pushes through our area. While the front won’t have the significant push to our southeast/into the gulf as previously expected, it could provide heat relief for a short period of time. That looks like the case Monday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, less humid air, and a mostly clear sky. Tuesday looks a bit cooler and drier with highs in the low 80s.

The front stalls across the southeast through Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon showers and storms forming along it. Therefore, expect at least a small chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures turn up late this week and into the weekend. Expect upper 80s (or low 90s) Friday afternoon, with a muggy air-mass in place. That means we could see some showers or storms develop, especially during the afternoon.

Temperatures turn up another notch Memorial Day weekend, with highs likely reaching the low 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day. Isolated afternoon showers or storms are also possible each day- very summery indeed.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Arthur has sustained winds of 45 mph as of the 4PM 5/17 NHC advisory. It’s located just off the southeast U.S. coast, heading generally north. Tropical storm conditions are likely for the outer banks of North Carolina by Monday afternoon, and tropical storm warnings are in effect there. However, it won’t impact Alabama.