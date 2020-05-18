Daily PM Showers or Storms

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will make its way across the state and exit to our east later tonight. This will push the rain activity into GA and allow drier air to spill into the state. We go back to a quieter weather pattern. The exception will be afternoon pop up showers or storms. This will be the case over the next several days. Temperatures are gradually going to be climbing through the week. Mid to upper 80s are likely by the end of the week and lower 90s over the upcoming weekend. The upcoming long holiday weekend is looking summer-like. Partly sunny skies will give way to scattered afternoon showers/storms. Temps will start out in the upper 60s and top out in the lower 90s each day.