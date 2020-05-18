Dallas Co. Courthouse Reopens to the Public

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County is back open for business. The county courthouse reopened to the public Monday morning — for the first time in two months.

A line of people stretched down the street in front of the Dallas County Courthouse Monday.

County officials say all county offices have now reopened. However everyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a mask.

Furthermore, deputies are posted at the door — to check the temperatures of everyone who enters the building.

“Lord knows how long this is going to go on. We going to abide by what the governor and the CDC tells us to do and we just appreciate the public for being patient with us. They’re understanding. They understand how serious this virus can be,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Jury trials have not resumed at the courthouse.

And the state driver’s license office located in the building — has not reopened.