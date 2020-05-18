Poarch Band of Creek Indians Donates $500,000 to ADPH, Gets High Praise from Gov. Ivey

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) have announced a $500,000 donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to assist with testing and equipment in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the donation, Governor Ivey stated:

“I commend the Poarch Creek Indians for their generosity during this time. These funds will save lives and greatly assist the State in our battle of COVID-19. Thank you for all you do for Alabama.”

Poarch Creek CEO and Tribal Chair Stephanie A. Bryan stated:

“The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proud to be able to assist the state of Alabama in battling COVID-19. We recognize that access to testing is a critical component of safely reopening our economy and are compelled to assist the State in controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

This funding will protect frontline workers and expand testing capabilities to all communities throughout the state. PCI has made several contributions to the fight against COVID-19. Earlier in May, the Tribe donated funds to the American Red Cross for the purchase of a new Bloodmobile. The Tribe also started producing lifesaving PPE earlier this year. Additionally, PCI donated a million dollars to the Atmore Community Hospital.