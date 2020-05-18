Scattered to Numerous Showers and Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

UMBRELLA NEEDED AT TIMES: Scattered to numerous showers and storms will remain in the forecast today as an upper-trough will be working across the state, but also an approaching cold front will continue to enhance uplift. So we will continue to mention those until the approaching front pushes through the area later in the day. Highs today should be in the lower 80s. The rain will wind down tonight with lows in the 60s.

TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 33.5 North, longitude 76.6 West. Arthur is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the east on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Arthur will approach the coast of North Carolina during the next few hours, and then move near or just east of the coast of North Carolina later today. Arthur is then forecast to turn away from the east coast of the United States tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. While some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the east of the center. The Cherry Point Marine Corps Air station recently reported a wind gust of 39 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

DRIER MIDWEEK: A front will push through Alabama lat tonight and we should see a mix of sun and clouds each day, with a the daily threat for showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Highs in the low 80s through Thursday. By Friday, heights will begin to increase signifying temperatures will be on the climb into the upper 80s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Hard to believe next week is Memorial Day weekend, but it is and the weather for now, looks pretty standard for late May in Alabama. Partly sunny, mainly dry, and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state. Rain chances for now will range from 10-20% each afternoon.

Have a marvelous Monday and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan