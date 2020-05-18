Showers And Storms Likely Monday; Drier And A Bit Cooler Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms impacted many locations in central/south Alabama Monday morning. We’re likely to see plenty more through this evening, before rain eventually exits east Alabama. A cold front pushes through tonight, bringing slightly cooler and drier air back to our area for at least a short period of time. The clouds and rain hold temperatures in check today, with temperatures somewhere between the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the afternoon. No severe storms are expected, but even routine storms are liable to produce gusty winds at times. Temperatures gradually fall this evening as the front pushes through, with most location in the 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows could fall into the upper 50s for some, with low 60s elsewhere under a clearing sky.

Tuesday looks mostly dry and near-seasonable, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Some light, isolated showers are possible at times, but most locations remain dry. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night lows could fall into the low 60s. Wednesday remains on the cooler side, though showers and some storms are possible. Monday night’s cold front stalls just to our southeast, and likely lifts back into our area as a near-stationary front by Wednesday. It should be the focus for at least isolated daytime showers and storms. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs may only reach the mid 80s Thursday, but expect a warming trend from there. The stalled frontal boundary remains nearby, leading to more showers and storms, especially during the day. A summertime pattern sets up Memorial day weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 80s Friday, and lower 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will feel summery, with more humidity in the air and at least isolated daytime showers and storms.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm Arthur was located near Cape Hatteras, NC Monday morning. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect there. Sustained winds in Arthur increased to 50 mph Monday morning, and it could strengthen a little more as it turns northeast into the open Atlantic. It becomes a post-tropical system by Wednesday, but could impact Bermuda Wednesday night after turning southeast. Again, this storm won’t impact Alabama.