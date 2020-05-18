Special Election Dates Set for Seat Vacated by House District 49 Representative April Weaver

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 49. This seat becomes vacant with Rep. April Weaver departing the Alabama Legislature to take a position within the Trump Administration.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, August 4; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, September 1; and the special general election Tuesday, November 17.

“We are living in uncertain times, and it is critical that every Alabama citizen has their voice represented in the Alabama Legislature. For this reason, we are moving forward in calling a special election to fill the seat in House District 49,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage the good men and women in Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties to participate in the election, and we will continue to ensure all necessary health and safety protocols are practiced at the polls. We also congratulate Rep. Weaver on this next step and are proud to see her continue her role in service to President Trump. I know she will continue representing Alabama well.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, June 2, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, August 4, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 49 represents Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties.